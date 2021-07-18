It was a protest, not an 'insurrection'

President Reagan was known for saying “there you go again" when his opponents repeated something false that had been said or done before. This could be said about the new committee checking on the "insurrection" that happened in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. We should be concerned if our nation was almost taken over by a mob of "insurrectionists," but do we need another committee to repeat what we already know? If a mob of a few hundred ordinary people carrying two flag poles and some small sticks can overthrow our government we will surely be in trouble if we ever get in a war with Cuba. President Trump's followers were concerned that the election may have been stolen. Right or wrong, the U.S. Constitution gives them the right to protest. Those that entered the Capitol building will be prosecuted, but those that continue to push the idea that a few hundred people making a lot of noise are "insurrectionists" just doesn’t make sense. All of the "insurrectionists" were removed from the building in about three-and-a-half hours, the meeting continued and by 10 a.m. the next day the cleanup was done. That’s it.