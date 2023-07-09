In response to the Jamie Swartley article, front page of the June 29 Courier: His plight living in Iowa as a transgender man I respect. He will fall off his parent's health insurance at age 27. Maybe he could find a job that has group insurance or buy his own. That's what responsibility means, right? You're looking for Biden to get the student loan forgiveness plan passed to make his payback easier? Biden doesn't have that authority, and it's the taxpayers' money, not his! You went to Luther for your undergraduate degree, an expensive private college in Iowa, then paid out-of-state tuition to go to Boston University for your masters. I stayed home on the farm, milked cows in the morning, before driving 11 miles to get my B.A. at Wartburg. You traveled to the East Coast; have fun did you? Now you have to pay this back, made harder by not being able to find a job in your major. Somebody told me once, "If your college degree doesn't produce enough value for you to pay it off, it certainly doesn't have enough value for your neighbors to pay it off either." Reality bites sometimes!