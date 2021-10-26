Is The Courier an elitist information controller?

Concerning the Courier’s update of its letters/guest editorial policy: It begs the question: Is the Courier tightening its speech policy, joining the ranks of elitist information controllers Google, Twitter and Facebook, who disproportionately target conservative speech, using the pretext of “protecting the public from misinformation?”

It is a truism that whoever controls the language controls the argument. The Courier virtually blacked out serious coverage of the Biden/China influence-peddling scandal right before the 2020 elections. Big Tech censored the New York Post, which broke the story. The Courier misinformed its readers on its own opinion page for years, regurgitating a debunked Trump-Russia collusion narrative, using highly questionable sources. “Evidence-based” facts? Not in that case. I defend your right to be wrong. That’s where opposing viewpoints come in.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has authorized an already politicized Department of Justice to investigate local school board meetings across America in search of “violence” or threats thereof. What a transparent farce. It’s an old Soviet-style intimidation tactic, aimed at controlling opposition speech, and running interference for teacher unions who seek to escape responsibility for engaging in political indoctrination, forced masking policies, as well as promoting the ridiculous critical race theory. Parents, don’t back off.

Steve Kapler, Waterloo

