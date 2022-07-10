Is journalism dead in America?

The American Press Institute cites the book "The Elements of Journalism" by Bill Kovach and Tom Rosenstiel to “identify the essential principles of journalism,” including the following:
- Journalism’s first obligation is to the truth.
- Its first loyalty is to citizens.
- Its essence is a discipline of verification.
- Its practitioners must maintain an independence from those they cover.
- It must serve as an independent monitor of power.
Thus, journalism is supposed to investigate all facets of a given topic, and by presenting all the facts in an unbiased manner, help you to reach a conclusion.
However, regarding politics or social norms, do you honestly think any of our mainstream, cable or social news media follow these core principles? Are we being gaslighted, manipulated and brainwashed by opposing forces to gain ratings? Focusing on the first element above, where is the truth and how do we find it? Why don’t we see presentations of facts and arguments on both sides of political and social matters?
Why aren’t professional journalism organizations protesting the avalanche of misinformation and disinformation and seeking a legitimate forum? Or, has the pursuit of ratings turned legitimate journalism into an oxymoron.
Thomas Hoag, Cedar Falls