What does righteousness do for a nation? “Righteousness exalts a nation, sin brings a nation to shame.” (Prov. 14:34) What may we learn from one of our Founding Fathers? Noah Webster said, “The moral principles and precepts contained in the Scriptures ought to form the basis of all our civil constitutions and laws. All the miseries and evils which men suffer from vice, crime, ambition, injustice, oppression, slavery and war proceed from our despising or neglecting the precepts contained in the Bible?”

How are we doing at selecting our political arena officials? Noah Webster commented, “In selecting men (or women) for office, let principle be our guide. Regard not the particular sect or denomination of the candidate — look at his character. The Scriptures direct that rulers should be men who rule in the fear of God, able men, such as fear God, men of truth, hating covetousness. When a citizen gives his vote to a man of known immorality, he abuses his civic responsibility.”

Prov 29:2 reads: “When the righteous increase, the people rejoice, but when the wicked rule, the people groan.” Will we see more rejoicing or groaning?

Dave Smith, Waterloo