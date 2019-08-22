RICHARD PINT
CEDAR FALLS -- I went to the Irish Fest on Sunday morning for the mass. Father McManus had a beautiful ceremony. The bands were great. There were many good vendor booths.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Thanks to all of the organizers, staff and volunteers that put this on. I am looking forward to next year's fest. It is a great event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.