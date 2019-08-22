{{featured_button_text}}

RICHARD PINT

CEDAR FALLS -- I went to the Irish Fest on Sunday morning for the mass. Father McManus had a beautiful ceremony. The bands were great. There were many good vendor booths.

Thanks to all of the organizers, staff and volunteers that put this on. I am looking forward to next year's fest. It is a great event.

