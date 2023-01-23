Iowa's public schools must remain competitive

It is highly disturbing to learn that Gov. Reynolds intends to distribute vouchers to fund private education.

Her intended funding of private education would be taken from funds that are to be available for Iowa’s public education.

We must preserve Iowa’s public educational system. It provides equal opportunity of a quality education to all Iowa children.

Anyone who desires a different education can do so with private funding.

It is imperative that Iowa remains competitive in the national and international job market, may it be commercial or educational. In order to have a capable workforce, early and basic education must be of high quality, with intellectual and technical components. Iowa must provide a system for learning equally available to all young Iowans, preparing them for the demands and challenges of life and giving them thinking and manual skills. Our quality public school system will provide a chance to all students to succeed and give them knowledge and skills for achievement.

Iowa’s primary education is the first brick of the wall supporting future learning. It should be equally available to all, hopefully nurturing curiosity and interest in myriad of subjects.

Renata Sack, Waterloo