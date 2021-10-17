Iowa's GOP sycophants kiss Trump's ring

GOP sycophants

The Trump rally in Des Moines illustrated that the Iowa GOP is just as pathetic as the national GOP. Sen. Charles Grassley, Gov. Kim Reynolds and other minions of obsequious sycophants in the Republican Party were all too willing to kiss the ring of a wannabe dictator.

Back in January, when Trump committed sedition by trying to overthrow a democratically elected government, he was roundly criticized by Charles Grassley and other GOPers pretending to have integrity. What did Grassley do on Oct. 9? Nothing short of being the political hypocrite we have all too many of in Washington, D.C. Charles Grassley sold his sole to the devil in accepting a Trump endorsement.

Not only does Grassley have no integrity, he is too old and out of touch with reality for the 21st century. He has been feeding at the trough for far too long and would be 95 years old if re-elected and survived his term. If you had some coins as old as Charles Grassley you may have a significant amount of money. If you had some baseball cards that old you could probably retire. Politicians like Charles Grassley are exactly why term limits are needed.