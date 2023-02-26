If you use a cellphone while driving, please take a moment and consider Ellen’s story.

My daughter, Ellen Bengtson, 28, was killed by a person driving while under the influence of a phone. The distracted driver, tried in Floyd County, was acquitted without so much as a traffic citation, despite his confession that he was reading phone messages instead of watching the road. He confessed he didn’t even know what he slammed into and propelled over his pickup truck. Ellen was found 28 paces away in a ditch. My daughter died within hours from horrific internal injuries.

Tragically, her story is not unique. Distracted driving is a growing public safety crisis. Distracted driving deaths, injuries and property damage are all increasing at an alarming rate. Research proves distracted driving is equivalent to driving impaired, or blindfolded, and causes more crashes than drunk driving.

Please remember Ellen’s story -- do not use a cellphone while driving!

Iowa’s distracted driving law is inadequate and full of loopholes. Contact your legislators and the governor today in support of updated hands-free cellphone use legislation currently under consideration (https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislators).

Peter Bengston, Richland, Wash.