Iowans support lots of "socialism"

Iowans claim to hate "socialism," but seem to have no problem with crop subsidies, price supports, and cheap crop insurance subsidized by the government.

We also approve of Social Security, Medicare, and IPERS, which are not socialist, because "we paid into those programs!"

The problem is that every person I know got more from IPERS, Social Security, and Medicare then they and their employers put in by time they were 70! They were never pay-as-you-go programs but are "entitlements," which are socialist in everything but name.

When the Republicans decry socialism, they always bring up the failed country of Venezuela, but never Sweden, Norway, or even England. They also never mention the failed capitalist countries like Somalia, Columbia, or Peru.

Truth be told, if Iowa did away with government support programs, our economy would quickly crumble to the level of the poorest U.S. states, and if the rest of the U.S. did away with socialism, we would not have to worry about illegal folks flooding this country, as a great number of countries would be building walls to keep the U.S. out.

Ron Orf, Tripoli

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0