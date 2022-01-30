 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Iowans in Congress should demand answers on Capitol insurrection

LTE

We all saw the invasion of the United States Capitol live on TV. Why isn’t every representative and senator demanding to find out who was involved, why it happened, was it preplanned? As a United States citizen and taxpayer, I’m mad.

Every Iowan should support the House committee investigating the insurrection. I want to know why our elected Iowa politicians aren’t supporting it.

Our elder senator, Chuck Grassley, stated shortly after: “Jan. 6 was a difficult day for those of us who work in the Capitol." Then a couple of weeks ago in the Des Moines Register, “I was there and experienced it firsthand. I believe we need to focus on issues on that bring our country together, not tear us apart.” Senator, your workplace got invaded by a mob.

My expectation is to find out who led to this insurrection. Sen. Grassley, I expect you to be a leader and demand this action. I see elected members of the House ignoring subpoenas. I interpret this as "they have something to hide." I’d have to ask all the Republican representatives and senators -- if those insurrectionist meant no harm to them, why did they flee the House and Senate chambers?

Tim Murphy, Waterloo

 

