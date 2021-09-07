Iowa Supreme Court oversteps with mask requirement

Putting COVID-19 aside, the recent Iowa Supreme Court order mandating masks in all of Iowa’s courthouses seems a bit of a stretch. The court’s ability to set policy should remain within the courtroom and not reach into our county courthouse building and annexes. The locally elected county supervisors should own policy-setting procedures within the common areas and county offices.

I am fairly certain most of the business conducted in the courthouse and annexes is county business, a place to pay taxes, to vote, to record important documents, and register vehicles -- the list goes on.

Is it time to separate the county administrative services, auditor, assessors, recorders, treasurers, and other county services from the courthouse building? Is issuing any mandate, be it guns or masks, for the entire courthouse an overreach and abuse of power? Or maybe just a political statement.

Again, put COVID aside. My concern is with the court's overreach into the county’s business

Kevin Karr, Cedar Falls

