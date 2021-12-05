Iowa should reduce number of counties

If the governor, Legislature and people of Iowa want to save money, look at downsizing, reorganizing, the number of counties in Iowa from 99 to less. Iowa has been downsizing school districts for many years, and now it is time to do it for counties.

Does every county need an auditor, sheriff, treasurer, recorder, attorney and more? Or can some of the smaller county officials be combined with other counties? There are 30 counties in Iowa that have a population of 10,000 or less. Do you realize how much salary and benefits could be saved by not having 99 counties? People now days do not need to personally go to their counties for their business. A lot is done online, not on a horse and buggy like in the old days.