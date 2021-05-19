Iowa senators have record of accomplishment

This is in response to a letter headlined, “Obstructionists.” It was directed to Senators Grassley and Ernst.

The author of this letter criticized both Iowa senators for being against President Biden’s recovery plan. I am not sure what this plan is. The president’s actions include federal gun registries, socialized health care, budget-busting green new deal, massive tax hikes, packed courts with left wing judges, cancel culture, an appeasement foreign policy, and open borders allowing the crisis at our southern border with no one, not even the vice president addressing this escalating crisis. Is this the recovery plan being referenced?

It seems that the author of said letter is in support of the president’s actions over what President Trump accomplished. Which were: building a great economy, creating millions of new jobs, securing our southern border, building a wall, rebuilding our military, appointing pro-life judges who will defend the principles of our country, as well as fighting back against cancel culture and big tech censorship.

I recall that Iowa senators have a record of standing with President Trump in these critical accomplishments.

Bob Fencl, Waterloo

