Iowa Senate president's comments were appalling

I'm appalled that Iowa Republican Senate President Jake Chapman believes there is a "sinister agenda" that wants "to normalize sexual deviant behavior." Many questions arise. What is sexual deviant behavior? Who wants to normalize this behavior?

Chapman reportedly also wants to jail educators who provide what he considers obscene material to children. We, as Americans, have been down that road before with the Scopes trial. What obscene material? Who are you to determine what is obscene?

Chapman also wants to ban books. We have also been down that road. I have read almost all of the books that were banned in the past. Today, many of those books, including "To Kill a Mockingbird" and "Catcher in the Rye," are considered classic and must-read books.

I am an avid reader of current high school and junior high books. The overwhelming themes of youth books today are diversity, humane behavior, and anti-bullying. It seems to me Chapman needs to read some of the youth books I have read. He might see himself as the bully trying to convert people to his skewed beliefs.

Kent Guild, Waterloo

