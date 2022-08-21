Iowa rife with fake service dogs

I recently returned to Iowa to see family. Every second there reminded of why I moved. Dogs in every hotel, restaurants and grocery stores. All hiding under the ADA as service animals. How about people with a fear of dogs? Where's their rights? In Alabama a fake service dog or representing a pet as a service dog will draw a nice fine. We don't have animals around food service. Signs on stores remind people that the animal must be able to demonstrate its service function. The final straw was watching a woman at the hotel feeding a dog off her fork at the table. I stopped at Hy-Vee to grab a few items and there is a man walking his dog down the aisle like he was in Petco. You people who are abusing the ADA are disgusting. That law was made for people that have lost sight or limbs and are unable to function without assistance. Under the ADA I'm allowed to put my nine foot python around my neck. Oh, don't worry, it only wants to smell you. How about a service horse? Fix your state, don't be like California and run away leaving the mess for others.