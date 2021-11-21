Iowa Republicans should repudiate Trump

Republican Party members appear to be going in the wrong direction and like Mr. Trump. Do you care for the environment? Do you believe in climate change? Have you forgotten about Jan. 6? Are these issues or "fake news?"

Do you believe that the Texas government can end sexual assault to support it's abortion law? Do you believe that a Texas person who is pregnant by incest must have the child?

Iowa's Republican governor and legislators also like Mr. Trump. Sen. Grassley, given your status and ability to get votes you should stand against Trump having any place in the party. However, you now have his endorsement because Iowa Republicans like him. This appears to be politics without any care about what Trump has done. Are you taking back what you initially said about Jan. 6?

Steven Norby, Cedar Falls

