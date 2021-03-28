 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa Republicans put police above the law
0 comments
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Iowa Republicans put police above the law

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LTE

Some states are passing "police reform laws," but Republican-controlled Iowa is doing the very opposite. Republicans are giving police more tyrannical/gestapo power, favored status by making police immune from the law and lawsuits. It sounds like something from the old Soviet Union or communist North Korea. It means they can gun down peaceful, non-dangerous citizens carrying a pop can or telephone and say "we thought it was a gun, and we have to make split-second decisions." We're dupes and idiots to believe we have "equal justice under the law." That statement should be removed from every place and everywhere, because it is a lie.

Herman Lenz, Sumner

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Here come the new taxes
Letters

Here come the new taxes

Here they come! For your money in taxes, new federal gas tax, changing the taxes on business and small business. Taxes on anyone making $200,0…

Protect Iowans' voting rights
Letters

Protect Iowans' voting rights

Voting is a right, not a privilege. The League of Voters of Black Hawk-Bremer Counties supports free, fair and accessible elections, and no pe…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News