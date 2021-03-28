Iowa Republicans put police above the law

Some states are passing "police reform laws," but Republican-controlled Iowa is doing the very opposite. Republicans are giving police more tyrannical/gestapo power, favored status by making police immune from the law and lawsuits. It sounds like something from the old Soviet Union or communist North Korea. It means they can gun down peaceful, non-dangerous citizens carrying a pop can or telephone and say "we thought it was a gun, and we have to make split-second decisions." We're dupes and idiots to believe we have "equal justice under the law." That statement should be removed from every place and everywhere, because it is a lie.