Letters to the Editor

Iowa Nice is alive and well

Iowa Nice has been hijacked by the political left to use as a political tool. If we don't agree that all the social programs and teachings that they want are needed, then they pronounce Iowa Nice is dead. Don't be fooled by that thought process. Iowa Nice is the person who holds the door while you navigate a full shopping cart and two toddlers. It is the person who stops and asks if you need help when you're sitting on the side of the road. It is just greeting people even if you don't know them. That is seen as strange in some parts of the country, but not here in my state. Iowa Nice is the tremendous amount of volunteer hours, food and clothing that shows up every time we have a flood or a tornado. It is the neighbors who show up when farmer Brown has a heart attack the first of October and get his crops into the bins. Don't let this concept be taken away from us and used as a political tool. It is far more an Iowa concept, and it is put into practice every day. If you just look you will see it in action.

Beryl Richards, Nashua

