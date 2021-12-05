Iowa Nice is a myth

In his recent hit job aimed at liberals with his interpretation of “Iowa Nice,” Beryl Richards left out a few details. When talking about the little things communities and individuals do to help others, he omits that this trait isn’t just Iowa’s. People all over this country rise to the occasion when times are tough and someone needs a helping hand.

What he does omit as it pertains to conservative nicety are the following: We have a governor who puts business, religion and so-called “personal freedoms” ahead of keeping Iowans safe and alive during this pandemic.

We have a conservative Legislature that passes laws in the dead of night that are not supported by a majority of Iowans.

This same Legislature continually comes up with ideas that are contrary to common sense as it relates to what’s really good for all of the people.

Oh, and by the way, my truck recently broke down on a county road between the conservative cities of Waverly and Nashua. With my hood raised, 31 vehicles passed me by until a relative came to my rescue. So much for conservative Iowa Nice.

Mike Leedom, Waverly

