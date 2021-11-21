 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters to the Editor

Iowa needs Marsy's Law

  • 0
LTE

Marsy’s Law ensures that crime victims have equal, constitutional rights, similarly to those accused of a crime. Right now, while one in three Americans live in a state with these protections in their state constitution, Iowans do not. Which means, if an Iowan becomes a victim of a crime, they are seen as lesser in the criminal justice system.

This must change.

Iowa crime victims deserve the right to be heard at trial, the right to be notified of proceedings, the right to feel safe and protect, the right to restitution and the right to privacy, among others. These are not controversial issues, and if you or your loved ones ever became a victim, you’d want them to have the same rights.

I’ve been encouraged to see our locally elected officials taking an interest in strengthening laws that protect crime victims. I am hopeful that they’ll take the next step and move on Marsy’s Law for Iowa, so that all victims may have a voice in the process.

Pam Banser, Cedar Falls

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

This Congress is unforgivable

This Congress is unforgivable

I'm encouraging taxpayers to vigorously resist the endless taxation inequities imposed or contemplated by this 117th Congress, distinguished w…

Iowa Nice is alive and well

Iowa Nice is alive and well

Iowa Nice has been hijacked by the political left to use as a political tool. If we don't agree that all the social programs and teachings tha…

Read these important books

Read these important books

One of the most useful and important books for students, educators, parents and aspiring polymaths is the 1940 classic "How to Read a Book" by…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News