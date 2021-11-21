Iowa needs Marsy's Law

Marsy’s Law ensures that crime victims have equal, constitutional rights, similarly to those accused of a crime. Right now, while one in three Americans live in a state with these protections in their state constitution, Iowans do not. Which means, if an Iowan becomes a victim of a crime, they are seen as lesser in the criminal justice system.

This must change.

Iowa crime victims deserve the right to be heard at trial, the right to be notified of proceedings, the right to feel safe and protect, the right to restitution and the right to privacy, among others. These are not controversial issues, and if you or your loved ones ever became a victim, you’d want them to have the same rights.

I’ve been encouraged to see our locally elected officials taking an interest in strengthening laws that protect crime victims. I am hopeful that they’ll take the next step and move on Marsy’s Law for Iowa, so that all victims may have a voice in the process.

Pam Banser, Cedar Falls

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0