Iowa is pursuing common sense policies

"Iowa is better than this." The state Legislature is "eroding the social fabric of the state." Of course, the various progressive speakers in the Feb 18 Courier are tearing a piece of cloth while speaking to make a point. How dare the taxpayers have anything to say about what is taught in our public schools paid for with their tax dollars? Why not just brand those people as "domestic terrorists" as school boards demanded recently of the FBI? Is it also too much to ask that our children compete on the playing fields in Iowa with their own sex? Is it not common sense that males at birth will probably be stronger and faster at almost everything sportswise than females? If you have a girl competing at a high level trying to win a scholarship who is then pushed aside by a transgender female, are we then being discriminatory by legislating against that? Don't get me started on voting rights either! Asking for a picture I.D., a limit on the voting window, and not allowing the blanket mailing of absentee ballots. All of these issues are about "common sense," and that is something in short supply on the left.