The Legislature passed a bill giving $350 million annually to parents who send their children to private schools. Over a three-year period this represents $1 billion and more over the years to come.

I believe in the “separation of church and state” and question this use of our public tax dollars. Private school parents are thrilled to receive $7,600 per student they withdraw from their local school district.

In a recent Des Moines Register poll 62% of Iowans do not support this bill. As a retired public school superintendent I have always supported educating all youth, not just those private schools choose to admit.

I was raised by parents who were Republicans and have voted Republican in the past. I will not vote Republican in the future.

I also support a woman’s right to control her body. I support the Second Amendment, but there has to be better gun control to stop the daily mass murders. Something has to be done to control climate change or our children and grandchildren will not have an Earth to live on. One last issue, we need to be more respectful of children who struggle with identity issues and support their parents also.

Virgil Goodrich, Parkersburg

Disinformation

Roger Smith's letter in the May 28 Courier implying America's public schools are indoctrinating children with communism by eliminating religion demands a response.

To even suggest someone would "encounter echoes of Lenin and Marx" in our public schools is ludicrous. If Smith reads the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution he might understand it mandates separation of church and state, meaning government endorsement of any religion to the exclusion of all others in publicly funded schools is unconstitutional.

Smith goes on to praise Iowa's new school voucher law which allegedly gives parents new rights to choose. Iowa parents have always had the right to send their children to private schools where religion is part of the curriculum, but now instead of having to pay their own way they get taxpayer funding. I have no problem if Smith or any Iowa parent wants religious education for their kids, but I vehemently oppose my tax dollars paying their tuition at the expense of public education where all children, regardless of race, religion, or creed are accepted.

Denis Montenier, Hudson

Be like Jesus

Interesting pair of articles on Wednesday’s (May 31) front page: a family that loves and supports their trans child, and a presidential contender who orchestrated an onslaught of hate-filled legislation against LGBTQ kids. I know DeSantis is trying to appeal to evangelical voters in Iowa and elsewhere. He sees his use of the power of the state to make it impossible for trans people to live their lives in public as a winning issue in the upcoming election.

Contrast his cynical approach with that of the Christiason family of Cedar Falls, who supported their transgender child and helped him received the gender-affirming care he needed, care that will not be available in Iowa after the new anti-LGBTQ+ laws go into effect next month. This family is a great example to us all.

How should Christians respond? Jesus said, “A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another as I have loved you.” (John 13:34) Jesus never spoke to LGBTQ issues during his time on Earth, but he consistently attracted people who were condemned by the majority. He defended their honor and personhood and welcomed them in his presence. If only we could convince Christians to be more like Jesus.

Doug Smith, Cedar Falls

Defending DeSantis

Reference: Froma Harrop, “DeSantis should worry if he can even win Florida again” in the May 28 Courier. Her thesis is Ron DeSantis lacks the personal qualities and as governor his actions fail to meet voter priorities. DeSantis' margin of victory in Florida’s gubertorial race increased from 0.4% in 2018 to 19.4% in 2022. How does Harrop explain this?

She states DeSantis never had a serious private sector job. She could say the same of Nancy Pelosi or Chuck Schumer. Did she say that DeSantis graduated from Yale and magna cum laude from Harvard Law School, and he served in the U.S. military with distinction. Could she praise Joe Biden with even one of these accomplishments?

Major crime California: 430/100,000 vs. Florida: 393/100,000. Highest income tax rate: NYC 14.8% vs. Miami zero. Thank you Froma Harrop for giving me the opportunity to rebutt your flawed review of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Theodore Lederman, Waterloo

This is not science

C.S Lewis and Augusto Del Noce were two 20th century philosophers who predicted what is happening in our time.

Both men foresaw a cadre of technocratic elite that would capture international corporations, government, and mass media in order to merge science with Marxist political dialectics into what both men labeled as "Scientism."

Lewis published "The Abolition of Man" in 1943 and claimed psychology and technology would be perfected to point of modern "magicians" negating historical values to create an earthly dystopian reality rooted in relativism.

Del Noce's book "The Crisis of Modernity" cited the synthesis of Marxism and left-wing psychoanalysis as the only effective weapon against Christian civilization. In a 1970 article titled "The Ascendance of Eroticism" he wrote: “The decisive battle against Christianity could be fought only at the level of the sexual revolution.”

Both men predicted a degenerate neo-Gnosticism manifesting as secularism, scientism and eroticism that eventually degrades into nihilism, tyranny, and violence.

Advocates of transgenderism for children should go to Rumble.com, search for "Affirmation Generation" and watch that 90-minute documentary featuring health professionals and detransitioners.

COVID was politicized. Environmental Social Governance scores and the Green agenda are about centralizing power. Scientism is not science.

Jeffrey Fischels, Cedar Falls

Private privilege

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds recently has been all about how school choice is good for Iowa. However, studies suggest that school choice policies mainly benefit upper-class families who can already afford to send their children to private schools. Private schools may not offer transportation or provide as many extracurricular activities and classes in the arts as public schools. They also tend to focus more on STEM classes and courses that boost SAT or ACT scores, which may not align with every student’s interests or needs.

Moreover, this school choice policy and the appointment of a pro-school-choice head of the education department may worsen the existing problems of Iowa’s underfunded and understaffed public schools. Allowing parents to receive a stipend means more funding will be taken from the public schools budget and redirected towards private, often-for-profit schools that may not perform better than public schools in standardized tests.

In conclusion, policymakers should prioritize investing in public schools, providing them with more resources and support for teachers and staff to ensure they are adequately funded and prepared to meet the needs of all students. By doing so, policymakers can make Iowa’s education system more equitable and successful for everyone.

Christian Darnold, Cedar Falls