Iowa GOP representatives vote against insulin price cap

Diabetes affects about 37 million Americans and an estimated 7 million use insulin to control their blood sugar. However, a recent study found that over 25% of diabetic patients have had to skip this necessary medication due to the unduly high costs the pharmaceutical companies have charged — in some cases as much as $1,000 a month. The Democratically-controlled House of Representatives recently passed a bill that would cap the monthly cost of insulin at $35 for insured patients. Guess who voted against the measure? All three Iowa Republican representatives: Ashley Hinson, Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Randy Feenstra. Which party truly cares about the health care of everyday Iowans?