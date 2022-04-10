 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Iowa GOP representatives vote against insulin price cap

  • 0
LTE

Diabetes affects about 37 million Americans and an estimated 7 million use insulin to control their blood sugar. However, a recent study found that over 25% of diabetic patients have had to skip this necessary medication due to the unduly high costs the pharmaceutical companies have charged — in some cases as much as $1,000 a month. The Democratically-controlled House of Representatives recently passed a bill that would cap the monthly cost of insulin at $35 for insured patients. Guess who voted against the measure? All three Iowa Republican representatives: Ashley Hinson, Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Randy Feenstra. Which party truly cares about the health care of everyday Iowans?

Thomas Hill, Cedar Falls

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recent stories you may have missed

Recent stories you may have missed

Two Florida bicyclists lost their lives recently when a man officially cited by authorities as being in the country illegally allegedly slit t…

US and NATO must stop Putin

US and NATO must stop Putin

President Biden stated what world leaders all think. Putin and his regime must go. Putin will not stop with only destroying Ukraine; he will i…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News