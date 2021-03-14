Iowa election law is voter suppression

The Iowa Legislature passed a voting law and the governor signed it. I would suggest the governor ask a few questions:

1. In the last election with early voting by mail there was the highest voter turn out ever. I saw the number around 76% of eligible voters voted. A good thing.

2. There was little evidence of of voter fraud or problems. A good thing.

It sounds like we have a very good model to improve upon. Why not improve on this model? “If it ain’t broke, why fix it!”.

In a Feb. 24 Courier article Sen. Jim Carlin of Sioux City was quoted as saying “most of us in my caucus, in the Republican caucus, believe the election was stolen.” What election in Iowa was stolen? The Republicans retained a U.S. senator and picked up at least one U.S. House seat. So what is this new law going to fix? Or is it another form of voter suppression?

I believe our elected officials are to serve the people and the state they represent. Not a party or any other group. The laws they enact should serve and benefit the Iowa voters.

Tim Murphy, Waterloo

