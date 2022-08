Sen. Ted (Cancun) Cruz will campaign with Sen. Chuck Grassley. There is just one thing wrong with this: Iowa is full to the brim with Republican liars. So do us all a favor Sen. Cruz, stay in Texas where you are appreciated.

"You take the lies out of him, and he'll shrink to the size of your hat; you take the malice out of him, and he'll disappear."

Mark Twain

Note to Republicans in Iowa: Invite "Liz" to come speak with us. Now there is a gal I would pay to hear.

Bob Black, Waterloo