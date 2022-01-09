Interfaith Council denounces hate in wake of mosque vandalism

The members of the Cedar Valley Interfaith Council are heartbroken to hear that the Al-Noor Islamic Community Center experienced yet another act of vandalism Dec. 28. We are deeply disturbed by the fact that a faith symbol of God’s love and reconciliation – a cross – was used to promote hate, ignorance, and powers of injustice. We strongly condemn such acts.

Muslims are our neighbors, our doctors, our local merchants, and our teachers. We know Muslims as mothers, fathers, caregivers, teammates, colleagues, and friends. As people of faith, we believe that our Muslim neighbors are made in the image of God and we are called to offer them our compassion, gratitude, and respect.

We pledge to continue our work of promoting education, reconciliation, justice, and compassion during this time of intense division and hateful rhetoric. We urge all Cedar Valley residents to make the same commitment so violence in all forms becomes a relic of the past. May we walk hand in hand to live in a world where differences are celebrated and our children inherit our joy.

This statement was composed by the steering committee of the Cedar Valley Interfaith Council.

