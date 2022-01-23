Interfaith Council condemns Texas synagogue attack

The members of the Cedar Valley Interfaith Council remain horrified that Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker and three other members of Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, were held hostage in an antisemitic attack during a Shabbat service on Jan. 14. The CVIC stands in solidarity with our Jewish brothers and sisters in Colleyville, Texas, and throughout the USA. We strongly condemn hate, religious persecution, bigotry, and violence.

Jews have long been the victims of hate crimes, and it is important to recognize antisemitism as a form of racism that exists in many different ways in our society. In the Beth Israel Colleyville attack, antisemitism was conveyed by the perpetrator’s adherence to conspiracy theories about the Jews controlling the world and his intention to harm peaceful worshippers simply because they were Jews.

We, the members of Cedar Valley Interfaith Council, abhor antisemitism, and religious intolerance! As people of many faiths, we agree that all people are loved by God regardless of religion, ethnicity, color, cultural background, or sexual orientation.

We are grateful that the hostages are now safe, and we pray for an end to prejudice and hate crimes. The Cedar Valley Interfaith Council will continue our work to build bridges among people of different faiths and from diverse communities so that we can live in a more peaceful world.

This statement has been composed by the Steering Committee of the Cedar Valley Interfaith Council.

