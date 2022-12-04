 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Integrity more important than IQ in a candidate

To Fred Abraham, regarding his editorial in the Nov. 20 issue of The Courier: If I said those things in a public forum, I would be labeled a "racist" among other things. I am a conservative, and I don't think in lockstep with you or the rest of the liberal elite. I don't think IQ or the school you graduated from has anything to do with leadership abilities. Also, disparaging former students that might think differently than you because you didn't indoctrinate them to your satisfaction, then shame on you. We have a president who can't put two coherent sentences together, and yet you voted for him and a vice president that has been an abject failure. And, the people of Pennsylvania voted for John Fetterman, and yet we all heard some of the debate between he and Dr. Mehmet Oz. And, you have the audacity to criticize the Republican Party because we have stupid candidates? I'll take someone with common sense over a Ph.D. any day of the week. Need I say that most people reading this editorial could do a better job than the buffoons that are currently in power, and certainly with more integrity!

Gary Fober, Cedar Falls

 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

