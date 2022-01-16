Insurrectionists deserve stiffer punishment

This is in reference to the article in The Courier by David Pitt of the Associated Press on Jan. 6 (Iowa man, son plead guilty in Capitol riot). The two men, father and son, were two of the worst of the insurrectionists. They gained unlawful entry to the Capitol building and then opened the doors for the mob and bragged about what they had done. That mob caused an estimated $1.5 million in damages to the Capitol. They have made a deal for each of them to serve six months in prison and pay $2,000 in restitution. There was another crime called murder. Peosple were wantonly killed for trying to quell the insurrection. No one is being charged for their death. The deaths should not be forgotten. These two men should be sentenced for their part in the insurrection. Each should serve five years in federal prison and pay a restitution of $250,000. I and all other taxpayers will still have to pay the remaining $1 million dollars. I also wonder if these two and the many, many others received and cashed the stimulus checks. If these two only pay $2,000 they will make a profit of $1,200 after all. As a comedian said, "What a country!"