Instead of cutting taxes again, help cities

I recently read comments from Gov. Kim Reynolds concerning the large budget surplus. She said that if it was shown that the state was over-collecting taxes it would return that money with more tax cuts. Well governor, how about investing some of that cash in Iowa instead. Let’s help small cities with their water, sewer, roads and educational needs, improve water quality and provide more financial assistance to our great parks, trails, lakes and rivers and natural areas.
Let’s promote Iowa’s cities (large & small) and our recreational and economic opportunities while making the state a better place to live. How about investing in that Iowa that countless RAGBRAI riders find so charming. That’s what creates growth, not tax cuts.
When I read or hear about Republicans and tax cuts, I think of cow bells. There is an old "Saturday Night Live" skit that opens with a cowbell heavy ‘70s rock band playing, and the producer stops them and wants more cow bell. More cow bell, eh Kim?
People are also reading…
Dick Dewater, Evansdale