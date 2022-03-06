Infrastructure package is still full of pork

Senator Grassley’s (office) response to my letter which criticized his vote supporting Biden’s $1.2 trillion “infrastructure” package was woefully inadequate. Some items mentioned in my letter did spill into Biden’s proposed “Build Back Better” legislation. My central criticism remains. “Infrastructure” covers many sins in IIJA legislation.

Grassley maintains Congress’ 2,700-page bill is all about safe roads, clean water, baseball, hot dogs and apple pie. Woody Allen jokes how he once took a speed-reading course, then read Tolstoy’s 1,000-page “War and Peace” in 20 minutes. He summarized the book: “It’s about Russia.”

Grassley’s colleague, Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy, lamented: “This is not an infrastructure bill.” Who pays for electric re-charging stations? What precisely is “other spending?” Specifically, how much discretion does “Pothole Pete” Buttigieg command regarding how transportation “equity” and “traffic calming” dollars will be spent?

Economist Martha Nijolomole writes: “Investing in our infrastructure is indeed desirable. Spending on federal government transportation programs, however, rarely works out as planned. Federal transportation projects usually run over budget but provide fewer than estimated benefits.” Like used car warranties, the “small print” in this spending bill is small for a reason.

Steven Kapler, Waterloo

