Infrastructure bill spends too much on other things

Last year, with the help of Sen Charles Grassley, Congress passed an “infrastructure” bill that supporters hailed as the best thing since the invention of Listerine. But as Voltaire once said concerning the discussion of such matters: “Define your terms.”

Since I was a kid, infrastructure was pretty much defined as caring for the roads, bridges, rails, airports, shipping ports. That alone is a tall order. Yet, by the most generous estimates, less than 40% of the $1.2 trillion will even come near the aforementioned items.

The rest of your tax dollars will go toward the following: Over $175 billion will go toward government oversight of companies to build electric vehicles. How much of that money will return to Washington, where sits Congress, which P.J. O’Rourke calls “a parliament of whores.”

How about $213 billion to modernize 2 million houses and buildings nationwide? Billions to build more government housing creating more bureaucratic red tape. Grassley’s not worried, safe in New Hartford. Twelve billion dollars for community colleges. Billions to address “racial and gender inequities.” Infrastructure? Twenty-five billion toward government-controlled child care. Infrastructure? That’s just a partial list. Chuck, you really let me down on this one.

Steve Kapler, Waterloo

