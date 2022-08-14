 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Inflation Reduction Act' is detached from reality

The so-called “Inflation Reduction Act” adds $80 billion dollars, 87,000 employees, to a weaponized IRS. They’re coming for you, not the rich. Add billions in corporate welfare for the climate crazies and automakers to jam electric cars down your throat. Tax hikes during recessions don’t reduce inflation.

Meanwhile, food and energy costs keep rising, our border security and crime protection both severely weakened. The Pentagon recently celebrated “Pride Week.” Apparently, that didn’t impress the Chinese, who brazenly conducted war exercises while surrounding Taiwan. On his “good” days, Biden might be in charge of his faculties. The real commanders–in-chief are Obama retreads like Susan Rice and John Kerrey.

Short-term solutions: Completely overhaul the FBI and Department of Justice. Fire FBI Director Christopher Wray and AG Merrick Garland yesterday. Eliminate the Democrat-run IRS. Let the proposed 87,000 employees find real jobs. Next, phase out every bloated federal agency currently working out of Washington. They’re run by woke ideologues, most notably Pentagon generals Mark Milley and Lloyd Austin. Remove them, or lose your next war. The chuckleheads running this country operate in a very surreal, insulated, detached universe. As George Carlin said: “It’s a big club -- and you ain’t in it.”

Steve Kapler, Waterloo

 

