Inflation is result of law of supply and demand

Our current inflation (about 7%) is justifiably troubling. It is temporary and was expected by economists. Inflation occurs when supplies of goods are scarce. Because of COVID many businesses shuttered or cut back on producing goods because of employee sickness, causing the supply of goods to be reduced. Also, sickness resulted in supply chains being disrupted, causing further shortages in getting goods to the market. When shortages in the supply of goods occur, people who can bid up and pay more for goods do so. And when our government helps the un- and underemployed by putting money in their pockets it lets more people back into the bidding up for scarce goods. This is "demand up" inflation, and the eventual cure will occur when producers can produce enough goods to meet needs and people in the supply chain can get those goods to the market. It's the law of supply and demand. Our economic problem is not because of "bad Republicans" or "bad Democrats," it's the nature of free markets in a free society.