Independence Post Office should be accessible

On a recent visit by Gov. Kim Reynolds, and many community leaders in attendance, did anyone mention to her about the handicap accessibility of the Independence Post Office? The main topic was the refurbishing of the Leytze building and the economic impact to the area. Our motto is "shop locally" but for the handicapped and elderly, the post office is out of the question for their postal needs. Our legislators are failing us even though we are a county seat community. Legislators on both the state and federal levels make the laws, and they can change the laws. So it's up to you to decide if you represent your district well or not. We have seen interior painting, tuckpointing, safety bars refurbished, but no handicap accessibility. Who's not doing their job? Let's update the post office so all individuals can use it's facility in a safe manner.