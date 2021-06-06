 Skip to main content
Inclusive track meet was a resounding success
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Inclusive track meet was a resounding success

LTE

As a grandmother of a West High Student who’s gone through the Waterloo Schools’ excellent special education program, I want to thank all those involved in planning the first annual Inclusive Track and Field Invitational. Held on and around East High’s beautiful track, students from East, West, and Expo were able to compete in a supportive and fun environment. Thanks go to East High teachers Miranda Hansen and Joanna Rahnavardi, Craft-Cochran, the Oaks family, and staff and peer helpers from all three high schools. Every participant came away with a T-shirt, a medal, and huge smiles. Kudos for planning an inclusive event that was enjoyed by all.

Cathy Young, Waterloo

