I was incensed to hear our president, while speaking at a college, say our biggest problem in America is white supremacy. The only ones who would fit that bill are the elites who are mad with money and power. Do people not know the way you destroy a country is to open its borders? Doesn't it seem it is being done on purpose? We have 7 million immigrants in the country illegally we know of, 1.6 million got-aways and 136 terrorists identified. It cost we the people $1.5 billion a year to support them, and that is only the beginning. They are being put in hotels, kicking out people who have booked rooms for weddings and kicking out vets who deserve to be taken care of. Saddest of all our crime is spiraling out of control, fentanyl has killed more than 100,000 (mainly young), sex trafficking and diseases we believe were eradicated. Legal immigration is great, but this is a travesty perpetuated by an out-of-control administration looking for more voters. There are many other important issues needing addressed, corrupt judges, bought-and-paid-for media, politicized DOJ and FBI, but few are willing to listen.