 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In praise of vaccines, masks and other obvious safety measures
0 comments
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

In praise of vaccines, masks and other obvious safety measures

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LTE

Vaccines eliminate rubella, polio, measles, hepatitis, shingles, and mumps, saving hospitalization costs.

Masks worn by surgeons and nurses protect us from infections during operations.

Stop signs, stoplights, seat belts, and driving on the right side of roads keep us safe and save money.

The great company where I worked requires drug tests, earplugs, safety glasses, gloves, and shoes to protect employees and save money.

Only stupid people don't understand. I'm so happy you are not one of them.

Denny Mills, Cedar Falls

0 comments
1
5
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News