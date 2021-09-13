In praise of vaccines, masks and other obvious safety measures

Vaccines eliminate rubella, polio, measles, hepatitis, shingles, and mumps, saving hospitalization costs.

Masks worn by surgeons and nurses protect us from infections during operations.

Stop signs, stoplights, seat belts, and driving on the right side of roads keep us safe and save money.

The great company where I worked requires drug tests, earplugs, safety glasses, gloves, and shoes to protect employees and save money.

Only stupid people don't understand. I'm so happy you are not one of them.

Denny Mills, Cedar Falls

