In debate over Hinson's ads, you lose

Many years ago, I completed a debate class at the University of Northern Iowa. I was taught to state an opinion and back it up with facts.

In a recent letter, I stated that Ashley Hinson's campaign advertisement was deceptive and false. I supported it with facts that Democrats have been progressive by supporting women's rights, the Civil Rights Act, voting rights and more.

Now, I have been called "a little weak in supporting" my claim by Ron Wheeler.

According to my debate class instruction, Wheeler, you lose the debate. You failed to show how my facts about Democrats are incorrect. Furthermore, you failed by sidestepping my assertions by addressing the "protests" on Jan. 6. My letter does not even mention or imply anything about the insurrection of Jan. 6.

Most of all, you lose by stating that "We all accept the November election results." That is classic debate error use of the word "all."

Please tell Donald Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and many more the news that Ron Wheeler has said that you accept the results of the November election. I would love to be in the room to see Trump's reaction that someone thinks Trump knows he lost.

Kent Guild, Waterloo

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0