Imam of vandalized mosque a model of leadership

On Dec. 28, the Al-Noor mosque in Waterloo was vandalized (Jan. 4 Courier article by Amie Rivers). I want to call attention to the response of the leader of this Muslim house of worship, Ahmed Abouzid.

His response is an example of what is needed, not only in our community but in our nation. Rather than focus on blame and retribution, his response reflected a desire to foster relationships through understanding and education.

I commend him for this approach as well as Courier reporter, Amie Rivers, who reported it.

John Keiser, Cedar Falls

