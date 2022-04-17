Illegal immigration is Biden's insurrection

This is crazy! For over a year the Democrats have had one special committee meeting after another about the so-called “insurrection of January 2021.” With all of the resources available to the FBI, Justice Department, CIA and the IRS they have convicted only a couple of people, and no one of trying to overthrow the government. The protest began at 1 p.m. and all of the protesters were out of the building in less than four hours. This is an insurrection? The only weapons involved were a couple of flag poles and some small sticks along with a lot of noise. Contrast this with what’s going on at our southern border. Millions of people from all over the world, drug dealers and human trafficking all coming into the country. There is no way a country can survive a change like this. The number of people coming in illegally each month equals the population of Des Moines and may triple if changes are not made. This is “Joe Biden’s insurrection” and it’s real and it’s dangerous.