If you're worried about migrant kids, adopt them

Three of your letters today (April 14) decried the audacity of Gov. Kim Reynold to say, “The crisis at the southern border was not Iowa’s problem.” In fact, this is a problem because we should just open the borders to anyone that walks across it, instead of implementing the rule of law and actually protecting our borders like any sovereign nation should. This has more to do with gathering votes for future elections than it does with any humanitarian issue. I have a better solution. Take in these migrant children yourselves instead of asking your fellow Iowans to support them with their tax dollars. You could then pledge to support monetarily said refugees up until the age of 18 -- and through college if they choose to go -- with your own money since you are so vocal in your recrimination of Reynolds and other Iowans who feel the same way. And a caveat here is that you would all benefit tax wise because of the new tax act passed a few years ago.