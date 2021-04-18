 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
If you're worried about migrant kids, adopt them
0 comments
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

If you're worried about migrant kids, adopt them

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LTE

Three of your letters today (April 14) decried the audacity of Gov. Kim Reynold to say, “The crisis at the southern border was not Iowa’s problem.” In fact, this is a problem because we should just open the borders to anyone that walks across it, instead of implementing the rule of law and actually protecting our borders like any sovereign nation should. This has more to do with gathering votes for future elections than it does with any humanitarian issue. I have a better solution. Take in these migrant children yourselves instead of asking your fellow Iowans to support them with their tax dollars. You could then pledge to support monetarily said refugees up until the age of 18 --  and through college if they choose to go -- with your own money since you are so vocal in your recrimination of Reynolds and other Iowans who feel the same way. And a caveat here is that you would all benefit tax wise because of the new tax act passed a few years ago.

Gary Fober, Cedar Falls

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Democrats' policies are insane
Letters

Democrats' policies are insane

  • Updated

The Democrats in Congress knew that to impeach Donald Trump was unconstitutional and not to have the Supreme Court justice there presiding was…

Burden of Alzheimer's is growing
Letters

Burden of Alzheimer's is growing

The Alzheimer’s Association’s 2021 Alzheimer’s disease facts and figures report illustrates that the burden of Alzheimer’s across the nation c…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News