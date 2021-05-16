If you want to change griffin patch, pay for it

When the cost of rebranding the Waterloo Police Department was criticized at a City Council meeting last year, someone in the public chimed in “we’ll fundraise!” I agree with that person. The taxpayers of Waterloo should not have to foot the bill for something very few seem to support. If the council bends to the will of the vocal minority, then they should at least make them pay for it. Create a gofundme page. When you raise the money, we’ll change the patches.

This rebranding committee was no different than all the other behind-closed-door meetings this city administration has, only this one didn’t meet at SingleSpeed. It was stacked from the beginning. The suggested new logos were immediately linked to Nazi Germany. If we are looking for something that won’t offend someone, we will never find it. Now we are likely going to just put the words “police” on the patches? Well that offends me, because it means we surrendered to cancel culture.

Keep the patch or pay for it yourselves.

Bill Kammeyer, Waterloo

