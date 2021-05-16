 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
If you want to change griffin patch, pay for it
0 comments
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

If you want to change griffin patch, pay for it

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LTE

When the cost of rebranding the Waterloo Police Department was criticized at a City Council meeting last year, someone in the public chimed in “we’ll fundraise!” I agree with that person. The taxpayers of Waterloo should not have to foot the bill for something very few seem to support. If the council bends to the will of the vocal minority, then they should at least make them pay for it. Create a gofundme page. When you raise the money, we’ll change the patches.

This rebranding committee was no different than all the other behind-closed-door meetings this city administration has, only this one didn’t meet at SingleSpeed. It was stacked from the beginning. The suggested new logos were immediately linked to Nazi Germany. If we are looking for something that won’t offend someone, we will never find it. Now we are likely going to just put the words “police” on the patches? Well that offends me, because it means we surrendered to cancel culture.

Keep the patch or pay for it yourselves.

Bill Kammeyer, Waterloo

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Green energy will be expensive
Letters

Green energy will be expensive

As wind and solar generation is added to our grid, the cost of electricity goes up and carbon dioxide emission is not lowered. As an electrica…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News