If you live in society, act responsibly

It is my choice. It violates my personal freedom. No one is going to make me do it. These are some of the comments regarding vaccination for the COVID-19 virus. So what about public health? Personal responsibility to others? My good in relation to the common good?

If one chooses to live in modern society, versus a shack in the mountains, one has a personal responsibility to others living in society. It is called ethics. Ethics are moral guidelines for making decisions. They tell us what is right and wrong. When has the word ethics been used in discussions about public health?

Those in the medical and scientific profession dedicate their lives to protect public health and safety. Hopefully public officials would do that also. But it is so sad and disheartening to hear our elected officials opposing any form of requiring vaccination. Among those who have a moral obligation to protect public health, some are instead pursuing their own self interest.

If you are not yet fully vaccinated, please do so now. That is the morally responsible choice to make. "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you."

The Rev. George Karnik, Evansdale

