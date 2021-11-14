 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters to the Editor

If you live in society, act responsibly

  • 0
LTE

It is my choice. It violates my personal freedom. No one is going to make me do it. These are some of the comments regarding vaccination for the COVID-19 virus. So what about public health? Personal responsibility to others? My good in relation to the common good?

If one chooses to live in modern society, versus a shack in the mountains, one has a personal responsibility to others living in society. It is called ethics. Ethics are moral guidelines for making decisions. They tell us what is right and wrong. When has the word ethics been used in discussions about public health?

Those in the medical and scientific profession dedicate their lives to protect public health and safety. Hopefully public officials would do that also. But it is so sad and disheartening to hear our elected officials opposing any form of requiring vaccination. Among those who have a moral obligation to protect public health, some are instead pursuing their own self interest.

If you are not yet fully vaccinated, please do so now. That is the morally responsible choice to make. "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you."

The Rev. George Karnik, Evansdale

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What's up with vaccine exemptions?

What's up with vaccine exemptions?

I don't get the "religious exemption" to avoid mask mandates. What religion is against vaccinations? Do they apply to mandated childhood vacci…

COVID agenda is not about health

COVID agenda is not about health

The CDC profits off vaccine patents. Its “nonprofit” foundation is funded by Big Pharma. Bill Gates, a primary benefactor to The World Economi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News