 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
If you don't need stimulus, donate to Alzheimer's research
0 comments
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

If you don't need stimulus, donate to Alzheimer's research

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LTE

About 8% of the population will suffer from Alzheimer's, and family members and loved ones will have to deal with it. There is research being done and a great deal of information being shared through support groups and various media. Those who are doing the research and supporting those who are dealing with this disease are working mostly with donated funds. When your stimulus check arrives if, like me, you can get along without it give serious consideration to donating it to your state or local Alzheimer's association. It will be appreciated and used in a good cause.

Beryl Richards, Nashua

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Make every day Mother's Day
Letters

Make every day Mother's Day

Loading the dishwasher. Doing the laundry. Planning menus and cooking meals. Cleaning the bathroom. Vacuuming. Scrubbing floors. Taking out th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News