If you don't need stimulus, donate to Alzheimer's research

About 8% of the population will suffer from Alzheimer's, and family members and loved ones will have to deal with it. There is research being done and a great deal of information being shared through support groups and various media. Those who are doing the research and supporting those who are dealing with this disease are working mostly with donated funds. When your stimulus check arrives if, like me, you can get along without it give serious consideration to donating it to your state or local Alzheimer's association. It will be appreciated and used in a good cause.