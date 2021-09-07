If right is violent, it has been incited

I first met Dave Mansheim in the early 1980s when we were asked to debate as a program for the local Federated Woman’s Club. The topic was to be abortion. If the ladies were expecting gory tales of back alley horrors they had to be sorely disappointed.

Since it’s passage in 1973, Roe v. Wade had become a hot political football, and I felt Dave and I were chosen for the debate because of that. Just as Dave was the chairman of the Butler County Democrats, I served in the same capacity for the Republicans.

Every elected official in the courthouse was a Republican, and according to the essay in the Sunday Courier, that hasn’t changed.

I ended up in Black Hawk County, and -- gasp -- the courthouse here is full of Democrats. Yard signs get stolen here, too.

If the so-called right wing is getting more violent, maybe we need to look at the cause.

Who can forget Nancy and her vestal virgins all dressed up in white and tearing up the presidents’ speech?

These are some of the things that incite the people to rage.

Betty Ehmen, Waterloo

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0