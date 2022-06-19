If people kill people, they shouldn't have guns

"People kill, guns do not." Okay, it then follows that people should not have guns. Now there is an idea.

There are groups of Americans who want to change a law taking away a woman's right to choose; let those same groups get busy doing away with or amending the Second Amendment. They can use Article 5's amending process, two-thirds in both houses to pass, or use the Supreme Court to resolve this very divisive issue. It would be difficult, but possible. After all, isn't it for the future generations? Those generations who survive being murdered in their schools.