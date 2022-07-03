Idling your car wastes gas, pollutes

There is a simple step we can take that will have an impact on the air we breathe and on our wallets as well.

Choosing not to idle our cars is one of the simplest things we can do to help our environment.

Reasons not to idle:

Idling wastes fuel, and gas prices are sky high. Turn off the engine to save money.

Exhaust poses real health risks as exposure can cause lung and respiratory problems. Exhaust also aggravates asthma and allergies.

The carbon dioxide emissions from exhaust contribute to global warming.

It’s better for the car, the car’s engine, your pocketbook and the environment to simply turn off the car and restart it when you’re ready to press the gas pedal. Idling for just 10 seconds wastes more gas than restarting the engine.

Research shows that it’s more fuel efficient to turn a car off and restart it (rather than keep it idling) as long as the car will be off for more than 10 seconds.

Next time you’re in line to grab a latte from Starbucks, turn off your engine while you wait. This simple act can impact our health, our environment and our wallets.

Liz Conklin, Cedar Falls

