LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

I want my comics back

It was one thing to decimate the daily Courier by eliminating half of the comics. It is another thing to eliminate half the comics section in the Sunday Courier. Surely you know that comics help sell newspapers.

Paul Nelson, Waverly

 

