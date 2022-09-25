I want my comics back

It was one thing to decimate the daily Courier by eliminating half of the comics. It is another thing to eliminate half the comics section in the Sunday Courier. Surely you know that comics help sell newspapers.
Paul Nelson, Waverly
A few weeks back, reading Fred Abraham’s “Trump defenders need an education” spoof, I find it entertaining that so many liberals are trying to…
The new comics page in the print edition introduced (Tuesday) is so disappointing. Please consider bringing back many favorite comics. The E-e…
For some reason my wife and I stopped attending Waterloo Community Playhouse productions several years ago. It may have had something to do wi…
Ashley Hinson has definitely proven herself in her first term in Congress, never failing to put Iowans first. She knows how the radical Democr…
Kudos to all who recognize the District of Corruption (federal government) is abundantly corrupt and unacceptably incompetent, interwoven with…
I am pro-choice and believe that Roe versus Wade being overturned was a severe judicial catastrophy 40 years after it supposedly became settle…
Ashley Hinson brings her hard-working, conservative Iowa values to Congress. She is a fiscal conservative and supports a smaller government th…
Years ago I voted for Grassley when he was someone willing to reach across party lines to do what's right for Iowans and his country. That is …
Planned Parenthood, America’s largest abortion lobby, recently announced they it spend $50 million dollars toward electing pro-abortion candid…
No law, order, culture, good old days with progressives/Democrats. Here’s why:
